KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland

KISS were honored by the City of Cleveland's first-ever Music Keynote to the City and a KISS Day Proclamation for October 22nd, during an event at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday, October 21st.

Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer were on hand for the event that saw Cleveland Chief Government Affairs Officer Ryan Puente present the proclamation to KISS, according to Cleveland.com.

Frontman and band cofounder Paul Stanley shared, "We've always felt this was a home away from home. It's interesting to be here when everyone knows our storied past with the Rock Hall. The Hall of Fame has found new footing and the artists who belong here are getting in.

"I'm very humbled after 50 years to be here and to receive awards and do another sold out show. It's been amazing, and thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, you've been awesome to us. And (Sunday) night, we'll give you a great big deafening thanks."

The band will be performing at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland tonight (October 22nd) as part of their End Of The World Farewell Tour that will culminate on December 2nd at Madison Square Garden.

