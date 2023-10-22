KISS were honored by the City of Cleveland's first-ever Music Keynote to the City and a KISS Day Proclamation for October 22nd, during an event at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday, October 21st.
Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer were on hand for the event that saw Cleveland Chief Government Affairs Officer Ryan Puente present the proclamation to KISS, according to Cleveland.com.
Frontman and band cofounder Paul Stanley shared, "We've always felt this was a home away from home. It's interesting to be here when everyone knows our storied past with the Rock Hall. The Hall of Fame has found new footing and the artists who belong here are getting in.
"I'm very humbled after 50 years to be here and to receive awards and do another sold out show. It's been amazing, and thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, you've been awesome to us. And (Sunday) night, we'll give you a great big deafening thanks."
The band will be performing at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland tonight (October 22nd) as part of their End Of The World Farewell Tour that will culminate on December 2nd at Madison Square Garden.
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow
KISS Cancel Dubai Concert Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
KISS Rock 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Song 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'- KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more
Full 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Lineup Announced- Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'- Mogan Wade Surprise 'Halloween' Song- more
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feeling Stronger Following Stroke
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'
Farside and Don't Sleep Offshoot Calling Hours Release 'Gin Perry' Video
Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video
Cactus Flowers Announce New Album With 'Stockholm'