KISS Donate Two Seats to Join the Band on their Private Jet on the End of the Road U.S. Tour for Charity

(Fandiem) KISS are donating a trip with the band onboard their private jet along with an experience at one of their final shows of the "End of the Road" U.S. Tour. Proceeds will benefit Children of the Rainforest and its mission to protect our pristine natural lands and indigenous cultures. All fans that contribute to the cause will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win.

As KISS embarks on their final tour ever, the iconic quartet has partnered with digital fundraising platform Fandiem to award a lucky fan with the chance to join the band on their legendary private jet as they fly from their Indianapolis, IN date to their next show in Chicago, IL. The winners will be personally hosted by the band's renowned manager Doc McGhee.

These lucky fans will attend KISS' last show ever in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, November 25, 2023, where they'll enjoy the full VIP experience, including backstage access for a tour of the final stage setup, the opportunity to watch the show and pre-show soundcheck from the Pit area, take a photo with the band, and more.

After the show, the winner's party will continue as they join KISS and go wheels up aboard the band's private jet to Chicago for their concert on Monday, November 27, 2023.

And as bonus prizes for entering, anyone who donates $100 or more will receive a KISS "Shock Me" t-shirt. And every donation entry automatically receives 250 bonus entries on Fandiem towards the digital platform's next KISS fundraising sweepstakes - A KISS signed setlist from their final show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and a surprise KISS-signed special item.

The fan-sourcing fundraising sweepstakes is running until November 15, 2023 exclusively on Fandiem and fans can "Donate To Win" at www.fandiem.com/kiss.

For as little as $25, participants can "Donate To Win" this prize, which includes:

● A private jet flight for two (2) with KISS on the legendary KISS private jet

● Hang with KISS band members onboard their jet while you fly from their show in Indianapolis, IN to their Chicago, IL stop on the End of the Road World Tour

● You and your guest will be personally hosted by KISS' legendary manager Doc McGhee

● Photo with KISS before they go on stage

● Two (2) KISS Ultimate VIP Packages for the KISS: End of the Road World Tour at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, November 25, 2023, including:

* Watch the KISS set from the Ultimate location...the Pit! You'll be in the crew area directly in front of the stage

* You'll also be in the Pit for KISS' 4 song pre show soundcheck & Q&A

* Exclusive access to the final KISS stage with an opportunity to take photos with Gene, Paul, Tommy, and Eric's instruments

* One (1) signed, limited edition KISS 2023 tour poster shipped directly to your house

* Invitation to the KISS Army Captain's Lounge and more

The more fans donate the more chances they have to win - and the more they support the Children of the Rainforest nonprofit.

