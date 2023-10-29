Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd recently re-launched their 2023 multi-city "50 Years of Dark Side Tour" of North America. Known as The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience, the group will follow this year's dates with a massive 2024 world tour. It's a 90-city tour of North America, plus shows in 45 cities in the UK, and Europe to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's Pulse and The Division Bell albums. More details about the 2024 dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The fall 2023 50 Years of Dark Side tour features over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band's iconic career. BRIT FLOYD's team have created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers, and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship. When the tour wraps, the 50 Years of Dark Side trek will have encompassed more than 108 dates with return stops in many markets, alongside first-ever performances in other markets. The Dark Side Of The Moon, released in 1973, is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of all time and includes Pink Floyd's iconic single "Money."

Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd consists of performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd's iconic catalog. Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington. The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Canadian Idol Winner Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Robyn Cage (Backing Vocals). Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013 and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.

Wed Oct 25 Peterborough, On Memorial Centre

Fri Oct 27 Bangor, Me Cross Insurance Center

Sat Oct 28 Hampton Beach, Nh Casino Ballroom

Sun Oct 29 Springfield, Ma Symphony Hall

Wed Nov 1 Shippensburgh, Pa Luhrs Center

Fri Nov 3 Kingston, Ny Ulster Performing Arts Center

Sat Nov 4 Philadelphia, Pa Kimmel Cultural Campus

Sun Nov 5 Lynn, Ma Memorial Auditorium

Tue Nov 7 Charlotte, Nc Ovens Auditorium

Thu Nov 9 Wheeling, Wv Capitol Theater

Fri Nov 10 Akron, Oh Civic Theatre

Sat Nov 11 Evansville, In Victory Theatre

Sun Nov 12 Fort Wayne, In Clyde Theatre

Tue Nov 14 East Lansing, Mi Wharton Center For Performing Arts

Wed Nov 15 Davenport, Il Adler Theatre

Fri Nov 17 Omaha, Ne Liberty First Arena

Sat Nov 18 Mankato, Mn Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Sun Nov 19 Springfield, Il Uis Performing Arts Center

Tue Nov 21 Macon, Ga Macon City Auditorium

Wed Nov 22 Orlando, Fl Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

Fri Nov 24 Huntsville, Al Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Sun Nov 26 San Antonio, Tx Aztec Theatre

Tue Nov 28 Phoenix, Az Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Nov 30 Los Angeles, Ca Youtube Theatre

Fri Dec 1 Ventura Ca Ventura Theater

