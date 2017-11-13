Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica's Full Band Together Benefit Performance Streaming Online
11-13-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica headlined Band Together, a November 9 benefit concert at San Francisco's AT&T Park for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, and video of the group's full performance is available online.

Streamed live by hennemusic, the event saw the metal icons top the bill alongside sets by Dead & Company, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, G-Eazy, Rancid and Raphael Saadiq.

The evening raised funds to assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of first responders. "[Last] month Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbours in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay," explained Metallica. "We're extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to - through music!

"All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, who have set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, displaced young people, and students. 100% of the ticket price will be donated to this fund and you can learn more about them at TippingPoint.org.

"If you would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point. You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation's Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included." Watch vide of the band's full performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

