Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting
Incubus postponed their shows at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino following the tragic Las Vegas music festival shootings last month and the band has now revealed the rescheduled dates. The new shows will be taking place at the venue on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The band will be donating $1 from each ticket sale and split the proceeds between the Las Vegas Victims' Fund, organized to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the 1 October tragedy and to the mental health charity The Campaign to Change Direction. Frontman Brandon Boyd had the following to say, "We are very happy to announce our new Las Vegas dates at The Joint! We postponed the original dates in October in light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, both out of a desire to honor those affected and as a precautionary measure. "We understand that changing the dates of a scheduled event was a pretty huge inconvenience for many of you and for that we do apologize, but if you'll have us back we'll happily make it up to you by playing louder and dancing harder than ever before. "Multiple shows at The Joint is offering us a unique opportunity to dig deeper into our catalogue than we usually get to, so please, for goodness' sake, don't be afraid to come to more than one show! (Wink, wink). We are thrilled to come back to Vegas and we hope to see everyone there at The Joint!"
