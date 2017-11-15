|
KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set
.
(Radio.com) KISS and Gene Simmons fans, get ready for the first taste from Simmons' massive new box set, Gene Simmons Vault Experience. Simmons has debuted the song "Hand of Fate," taken from the massive set that the demon-rocker himself will hand-deliver to fans around the world upon release next year. "Fewer and fewer people are going to stores, record companies are broken, people are downloading and file-sharing, and I didn't want my songs to go out that way," Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock about the personal hand deliveries. "That's like smoke and mirrors … popcorn farts. You can't feel it, you can't touch it, the art of it isn't there. So I decided to put out a physical box set — probably the most expensive one ever, and the largest. And the only way people can get it — there are only going to be a few thousand made — is through GeneSimmonsVault.com. This has never been done before. Because I'm blessed and I can afford it, I'm physically going to be going around the world and hand-delivering the vault into the fans' sweaty palms." The set is three feet tall, weighs 38 pounds and contain 150 previously unreleased songs recorded between 1966 and 2016 on 10 CDs, including the melodic "Hand of Fate," which Simmons created with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer and former KISS drummer, Eric Singer. While Simmons hasn't shared the tracklist for his ambitious new collection ("Where's the thrill if you find out in July what you're getting for Christmas? Knowing too much spoils the whole thing"), he did reveal what fans can expect on the first two discs of the set. Simmons has also shared a new unboxing video revealing everything that comes with the set. Listen to Gene's new track, and check out the unboxing video and tracklist for the first two discs here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
