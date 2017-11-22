Anthrax Announce Double Disc Album Reissues

The band's ninth album, "We've Come For You All" was the band's first with Rob Caggiano on lead guitar and their final original studio release with vocalist John Bush. Produced by Caggiano, the set featured guest appearances by Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell and The Who vocalist Roger Daltrey; the project reached No. 122 on the US Billboard 200.

The compilation record "The Greater Of Two Evils" delivers fourteen songs from the group's early era that were initially released between 1984 and 1990. Originally sung by Neil Turbin and Joey Belladonna, the tunes were selected via a fan vote and re-recorded live in the studio with Bush on vocals. See the tracklsting here.