Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Recorded during Clark Jr.'s performance at The Forum in Los Angeles on September 18, the new video - as described by Billboard - focuses "on his urgent vocals and searing guitar playing." According to Clark Jr., "All I remember was this was a great night in L.A. playing with [Eric] Clapton. This version of 'Come Together' just felt right. We have a great time playing this song."

Talking about being asked to contribute to the the soundtrack of Justice League, Clark Jr. said, "When I found out that I wouldn't grow up to be Batman, I was a little bit disappointed. So to get to play a Beatles song in a movie with that, it's pretty cool." here.