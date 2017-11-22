|
Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary
.
(Radio.com) Kip Moore is giving fans an intimate glimpse into the creation of his third album, Slowheart with the 33-minute documentary The Journey To Slowheart. The film takes viewers to Moore's hometown in Tifton, Georgia to share the singer's backstory. It also follows Moore during his journey earlier this year. The Journey To Slowheart includes interviews with family and friends, who shed light on the singer's slow and steady rise to fame. In addition, the camera follows Moore as he takes a break from music and travels for several months in early 2017. He said these travels helped inspire him to create Slowheart. "I gotta be surrounded by people that are moved by the small things," Moore said. "We're always talking about dreams because that keeps us alive, that's what keeps our blood pumping." In an Instagram post announcing the film, Moore wrote, "I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place." "We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record," he added. "PJ and I have been taking surf trips together for years…He just finally figured out how to turn on a camera and focus his energy on that instead of xbox. Thanks PJ (@lifeinrewindfilms) for being the friend you've been through the years and always shooting me straight. Hope you guys enjoy this! Cheers." Watch The Journey To Slowheart in its entirety here.
