Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
10-12-2017
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris debuted her song, "Dear Hate," live at a show in Kalamazoo, MI, last week (Oct. 5) and now Morris has shared a video of the performance online.

It was the singer's first show since the tragic shooting incident at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas, and emotions were running high. Morris introduces the track by saying that normally her set would be over, but that she had one more song.

"I have had this song written for a few years and have always gone back and forth, like, 'Do I release it? Do I not release it?'" Morris said to supportive crowd. "It's such a specific song -- so powerful, but, it's very specific."

"This is our first show since we played the Vegas festival," she added. "So if we could just have a moment for those lives lost."

Wiping away tears, Morris continued to address the crowd, saying that any money made from "Dear Hate" will go to victims of the Vegas shooting. "I never thought I'd be performing ['Dear Hate"], honestly. But the message was so powerful the day we wrote it, and that was three years ago, and it rings even more true now, unfortunately. Music is such a healer, and you guys, as music lovers ' one of the most powerful things you can do is just showing up here tonight. We're not going to stop playing music. We're not going to stop going to shows." Watch Maren Morris' powerful performance of "Dear Hate" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Maren Morris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Maren Morris T-shirts and Posters

More Maren Morris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Response to Vegas Attack

Maren Morris Announces 'Renegade Revival Run' Small Club Tour

Maren Morris Shares Thank You Note From Sam Hunt

Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'

Maren Morris Shows Off Bold New Blonde Highlights

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre


More Stories for Maren Morris

Maren Morris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues- Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online- Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie- more

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message- Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion- more

Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'- Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App- Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online- more

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film- Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction- Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'- more

Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues

Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online

Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters

Foreigner Reveal Jukebox Hero: The Musical Plans

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'

Singled Out: Bigfoot's Tell Me a Lie

The Who's Roger Daltrey To Publish His Memoir

Pierce The Veil Premiere 'Today I Saw The Whole World' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream Classic Song From New Live Package

Tom DeLonge Announces 'To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science'

David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Beck's 'Jools Holland' Performances Go Online

Liam Gallagher Reveals John Lennon Inspired 'As You Were' Album Title

Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares Post Tour Cancelation Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Louis Tomlinson Teases His New Song 'Just Like You'

Taylor Swift Previews Her Forthcoming 'The Swift Life' App

Miley Cyrus Carpool Karaoke Appearance Streaming Online

Sam Smith Shares Look at the Making of 'The Thrill of It All'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants To Purchase The Entire NFL

Pink Reveals Origins Of Eminem Collaboration 'Revenge'

Keith Urban Shares Backstage Jam with Chris Janson

Demi Lovato Relives Her First Kiss With Joe Jonas

Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' At 'BET Hip Hop Awards'

Beyonce Shares 'Freedom' Video For International Day of the Girl

Niall Horan Previews Making of 'Flicker' Short Film

Kenny Rogers To Receive Music City Walk Of Fame Induction

Miley Cyrus And Her Tongue Star In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Demi Lovato Reveals 'Simply Complicated' Documentary Trailer

The Oak Ridge Boys Release 'Celebrate Christmas' Album

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.