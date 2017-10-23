Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency

The group was forced to push back Saturday (October 21st) night's show in Lexington, KY a few hours before hitting the stage and have rescheduled that concert for May 1st.

On Sunday they revealed that two more dates this week have been postponed due to the family emergency. We were sent the following details: "Due to family emergency, Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Monday, October 23rd in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. Information on the new date will be announced shortly.

"Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Tuesday October 24th in Memphis at Fed Ex Forum has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 3rd 2018.All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new dates.

"If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at the point of purchase. Foo Fighters apologize for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing fans at the new dates. For more information on the MEMPHIS date call the FEDEX Forum Box Office at 901-205-2640 or TICKETMASTER 1-800-745-3000"