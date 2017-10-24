Marilyn Manson Reacts To Death Of Daisy Berkowitz

"Scott Putesky and I made great music together," Manson wrote on Instagram. "We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to 'Man That You Fear' [from Antichrist Superstar] in his honor. That was our favorite."

Manson (real name Brian Warner) met Putesky in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1989 and the two subsequently formed Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids. The group shortened its name to Marilyn Manson and he appeared on the bracing debut album Portrait of an American Family and breakthrough EP Smells Like Children, which featured the Eurythmics cover "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which broke Marilyn Manson into the mainstream. Read more here.