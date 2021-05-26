Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson in NH

An arrest warrant has been issued against Marilyn Manson in Gilford, New Hampshire for two misdemeanor counts of simple assault over an alleged spitting incident with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in the summer of 2019.

The police department shared the following via Facebook on Tuesday (May 26th): The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.

* Mr. Warner had been performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred.

* The issuance of an arrest warrant is not a presumption of guilt.

* The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.

* A Class A misdemeanor in NH can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.

* The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner.



