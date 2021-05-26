An arrest warrant has been issued against Marilyn Manson in Gilford, New Hampshire for two misdemeanor counts of simple assault over an alleged spitting incident with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in the summer of 2019.
The police department shared the following via Facebook on Tuesday (May 26th): The Gilford Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner (aka: Marilyn Manson) for two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault stemming from a 2019 incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The alleged assaults involved a videographer. Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.
* Mr. Warner had been performing a concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred.
* The issuance of an arrest warrant is not a presumption of guilt.
* The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.
* A Class A misdemeanor in NH can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less.
* The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner.
Marilyn Manson Releases 'We Are Chaos' Video And Announces Album
Marilyn Manson and The Mars Volta Bassist In A Coma
Marilyn Manson Covers The Doors' 'The End'
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Marilyn Manson For American Tour
Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Ask Fans To Help Pick Next Cover
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour
Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx
Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson in NH- Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson in NH
Singled Out: LUNA clipse's LUNACy
Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions
Anthrax Revisit I'm The Man For 40th Anniversary Video Series
Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings
August Burns Red Launching Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering