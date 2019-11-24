.

Marilyn Manson Covers The Doors' 'The End'

K. Wiggins | 11-24-2019

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson has released a music video for his new cover of The Doors classic "The End". The shock rocker has released the track digitally.

Manson will follow-up the digital release of the Shoot Jennings produced cover with a special limited edition picture disc that will be available on March 6th of next year.

The video features visuals that were based on an original watercolor painting by Manson and created by Zev Deans. Watch the music video here.


