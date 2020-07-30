Marilyn Manson Releases 'We Are Chaos' Video And Announces Album

Marilyn Manson has released a music video for his new single "We Are Chaos". The song is the title track to his forthcoming album that is scheduled to be released on September 11th.
Manson coproduced the effort with Shooter Jennings. Marilyn had this to say, "When I listen to 'We Are Chaos' now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it's up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.
"This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener - it's the one we won't stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.
"Making this record, I had to think to myself: 'Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal' but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body's largest export." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
01. Red Black And Blue
02. We Are Chaos
03. Don't Chase The Dead
04. Paint You With My Love
05. Half-Way & One Step Forward
06. Infinite Darkness
07. Perfume
08. Keep My Head Together
09. Solve Coagula
10. Broken Needle
