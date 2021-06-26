Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has reportedly agreed to turn himself into police in Los Angeles over an outstanding warrant for allegedly spitting on a videographer during a concert in New Hampshire back in 2019.
The warrant is for two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and NH police told the Boston Globe that Manson has agreed to have Los Angeles police book and process him for the charges.
Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee told the paper in an email, "What this all means for us is that... it has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions."
