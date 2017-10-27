Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
10-27-2017
.
Coldplay

(Radio.com) Fox News is on a roll in the realm of music criticism on a comedy news program from former Red Eye host Greg Gutfeld. After recently calling out Radiohead as 'just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds," the network has now called out that band as nothing more than "the poor man's Coldplay."

The quizzical statement came on the Greg Gutfeld Show, with the show's host categorizing Radiohead as "a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay."

Coldplay have responded to the Fox News claims with a cheeky message on Twitter agreeing with them: "Finally somebody had the balls to say it!," adding a tears of laughter emoji in case anyone missed the obvious joke.

Enjoy the comical Fox New moment (via Consequence of Sound) and Coldplay's Twitter response here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Coldplay Music
