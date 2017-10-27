Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

The quizzical statement came on the Greg Gutfeld Show, with the show's host categorizing Radiohead as "a fine band but they stole everything from Coldplay."

Coldplay have responded to the Fox News claims with a cheeky message on Twitter agreeing with them: "Finally somebody had the balls to say it!," adding a tears of laughter emoji in case anyone missed the obvious joke.

Enjoy the comical Fox New moment (via Consequence of Sound) and Coldplay's Twitter response here.