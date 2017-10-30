Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'

The track follows the previously released "Holy Mountain," which came out early this month. The new song features bracing guitars abrasive electronic beats and only two vocal lines: 'You gotta get yourself together" and 'Keep holding out, holding on."

High Flying Birds finished "Fort Knox" on their last day in the studio, where they worked tirelessly to create the follow-up to 2015's Chasing Yesterday, said Noel Gallagher in a statement. He also admitted that the idea for the song came from a conversation about Kanye West's 2010 song "The Power."

"The singer, y-see, had never even heard the track, and she started to do this vocal over it, and it was like, 'f—— hell!'" he said. "It all just fell into place."

Producer David Holmes described Who Built the Moon? as "fun," adding, "People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will launch a U.S. tour in support Feb. 9, 2018 in Detroit. Dates run through March 12 in Los Angeles. Check out "Fort Knox" here.