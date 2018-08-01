Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

The band - which features Hagar alongside bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - formed in 2014 to present the Red Rocker's musical history and Bonham's legacy by performing tunes by Hagar, Van Halen, Montrose and Led Zeppelin.

The group issued their first live DVD, "At Your Service", in 2015, which presented material filmed during the 2014 tour. Check out the clip to get a taste of what is to come here.