Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel
08-13-2018
(hennemusic) Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel for the UK band's 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during the piano man's August 10 show at Boston's Fenway Park.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
