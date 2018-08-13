News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

08-13-2018
Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel for the UK band's 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during the piano man's August 10 show at Boston's Fenway Park.

Elliott appeared late in the singer's 26-song set, and followed a guest appearance from original J. Geils Band rocker Peter Wolf on his former group's 1981 hit, "Centerfold."

"We're going to bring out another special guest tonight," Joel told the crowd. "This is a guy who's in a band that's gonna be here tomorrow night… Please welcome Joe Elliott from Def Leppard."

The surprise appearance saw Elliott return for the night's closing encore of Joel's 1980 hit, "You May Be Right." Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott To Make Special TV Appearance

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Try As I Might' Video

Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.