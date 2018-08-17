News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

08-17-2018
Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves have become the first rock band to earn a platinum single this year with their cover of The Cranberries classic "Zombie", which they released as a tribute to late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

The RIAA platinum plaque was presented to the group by their co-manager, Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch among others. Bathory had this to say, "Without getting too far into tree-hugger territory, I believe there is a pattern to the universe and a pattern to success. When I put on my 'manager hat' - that's what I'm looking for, and that's what I saw in Bad Wolves. You have to have the right personas, the right songs, the right sound, the right work ethic and endless determination."

Frontman Tommy Vext shared this, "We are deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the continued success of our rendition of 'Zombie.' For many artists reaching platinum status in and of itself is a dream come true. But the greater story here is YOU. All the fans on every single continent--without your passion and enthusiasm none of this would be possible."

He added, "This year the global rock community came together to support our efforts to turn a tragic loss into something hopeful. This resounding effect with music fans around the world for the better part of a year now is a strong testament of Dolores' timeless songwriting and the message of the song being as relevant today as it's ever been. We are truly grateful." Watch the video for the song here.


