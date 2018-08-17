|
Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release
Bad Wolves have become the first rock band to earn a platinum single this year with their cover of The Cranberries classic "Zombie", which they released as a tribute to late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.
The RIAA platinum plaque was presented to the group by their co-manager, Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch among others. Bathory had this to say, "Without getting too far into tree-hugger territory, I believe there is a pattern to the universe and a pattern to success. When I put on my 'manager hat' - that's what I'm looking for, and that's what I saw in Bad Wolves. You have to have the right personas, the right songs, the right sound, the right work ethic and endless determination."
