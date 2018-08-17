Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Disturbed teased fans earlier this week that a big announcement was coming and it has now arrived. The band has announced their new studio album and revealed the first video from the effort.

The new album will be entitled "Evolution" and is set to hit stores on October 19th. The band is giving fans their first taste with the release of a video for the track "Are Your Ready." Watch it here.

The band had the following to say, "It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world. This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same.

"The record showcases the most adventurous and eclectic combination of musical styles and moods that we've ever attempted in our careers. Each song truly has its own identity, feel, and power.

"The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day's musical inspiration led us.

"Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we've previously created. Its time is drawing near for the world to finally hear what is undoubtedly the most daring record of our lives. Evolution is coming. Are you ready?"

Evolution Tracklisting:

1. Are You Ready

2. No More

3. A Reason to Fight

4. In Another Time

5. Stronger On Your Own

6. Hold On To Memories

7. Savior of Nothing

8. Watch You Burn

9. The Best Ones Lie

10. Already Gone

Deluxe bonus tracks

11. The Sound of Silence [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

12. This Venom

13. Are You Ready (Sam de Jong Remix)

14. Uninvited Guest





