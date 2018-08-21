News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

08-21-2018
Chester Bennington

Slash has revealed that he recently discovered a song that he recorded that features lead vocals from late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and that it is up to Chester's family if it will see the light of day.

The track was recorded for Slash's solo album which featured an all-star guest list of musicians. The song that Chester record, "Captain Alibi", did end up on the record but featured vocals from late Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist told Varity "When I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn't end up on the record. One was with Chester. We did a song and Linkin Park at the time didn't allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy. The guy who engineered my demos sent it to me and I sent it to Chester's family."

As for the eventual release of the song, Slash said, "His family has got it, so it would be totally up to them. It was really good. He was awesome. It would be fine with me if they wanted to [release] it. Musically it's basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant."


Related Stories


Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

The Veer Union Unplug For Chester Bennington Tribute

Daron Malakian Was Shocked By Chester Bennington Suicide

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Tributed By A Life To Live

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans

Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent

Chester Bennington Fans Asked to Not Leave Tributes At Family Home

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report 2017 In Review

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington 2017 In Review

More Chester Bennington News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Evil Mama' Video

Yes Feat ATW Release Performance Video From 50th Anniversary Release

Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

Mushroomhead Get Shawshank Redemption With New Video

Mob Rules Stream New Song 'Children's Crusade'

The Magpie Salute Announce Fall Tour

Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance

Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.