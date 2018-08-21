Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington

Slash has revealed that he recently discovered a song that he recorded that features lead vocals from late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington and that it is up to Chester's family if it will see the light of day.

The track was recorded for Slash's solo album which featured an all-star guest list of musicians. The song that Chester record, "Captain Alibi", did end up on the record but featured vocals from late Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist told Varity "When I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn't end up on the record. One was with Chester. We did a song and Linkin Park at the time didn't allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy. The guy who engineered my demos sent it to me and I sent it to Chester's family."

As for the eventual release of the song, Slash said, "His family has got it, so it would be totally up to them. It was really good. He was awesome. It would be fine with me if they wanted to [release] it. Musically it's basically the same as the Lemmy song, but the lyrics are really poignant."





