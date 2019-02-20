News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton

02-20-2019
Mark Morton

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton said in a new interview that he needed the blessing of someone close to late Chester Bennington to include the song they recorded together on his forthcoming solo album and that Chester was excited to be able to "scream again".

Morton will be releasing his new solo album "Anesthetic" on March 1st and Lazer 103.3 caught up with him to talk about the effort and working with the Linkin Park frontman.

When asked if needed to get anyone's blessing to release the song "Cross Off", which features Chester, Mark replied, "I don't wanna get too deep into that, but yeah, for sure. There were certain people that needed to be okay with it, and they were. And I'm grateful, mainly because I know how much Chester loved the song.

"He didn't need to be working with Mark Morton from Lamb Of God. But he treated it like it was the most important thing he was working on in that moment, for sure. But he really loved the song, and that's why he was there. And I think you can hear it in the track."

He also continued about working with Chester, "I'm so grateful to have had that experience with him and had that time with him and been able to collaborate with him and write a song with Chester. He was just great to be around, awesome to work with.

"[He was] very, very prepared [with] lots of ideas. [He was] very excited for his fans to hear him scream again; it had been some time since he'd done that. And that was a thrill for him, knowing that people would get to hear him scream on a track again. And just to work with him and watch him sing that song and see his technical ability in real time, it was amazing. [He was] just a great dude."


