Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

01-15-2019
Mark Morton

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda took to social media to react to the new solo song shared by Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, which features late singer Chester Bennington.

The song was revealed last week and is called "Cross Off". It comes from Morton's forthcoming solo album "Anesthetic,", which is scheduled to hit stores on March 1st.

Morton tweeted of the track, "Cross Off" was a very free flowing and natural process. Everyone that worked on it put a lot of energy and emotion into it. I feel like you can really hear that in the track, and absolutely in Chester's performance."

Shinoda shared Mark's tweet and added, "I remember when Chester played this song for me in his car, almost finished. He was really happy with it. Good stuff, Mark." Listen to the song here.


