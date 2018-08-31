Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Suicidal Tendencies will be able to show their support for the band in style as they rock out to their forthcoming Still Cyco Punk After All These Years album, with the band announcing they are releasing a collection of Converse shoes.

The new album is set to hit stores on September 7th and that very same date the band new Converse x Suicidal Tendencies collection will be unleashed. But fans in Boston will get a chance to get them a day early when a pop up store will be running in the shoe maker's hometown on September 6th from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on September 7 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 AM at Bodega Boston ahead of the band's set at the House of Blues in Boston.

Frontman Mike Muir had this to say, "When I was young, I still remember getting my first pair of 'Chucks' for my birthday and how stoked I was to wear them to school the next day. It was almost like a rite of passage, the beautiful thing about them is whatever 'direction' you were headed, you could go there with your Chucks." Check out more details here.





Related Stories

Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album

Suicidal Tendencies Recruit Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman

Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton

Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour

More Suicidal Tendencies News

Share this article



