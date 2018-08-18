News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea was a top story on Monday: Slash says in a new interview that he believes that all of the members of the current reunion lineup of Guns N' Roses would like to record a new studio album.

The guitarist spoke with Classic Rock about his new solo album and during the discussion he asked if he has started writing new music for Guns N' Roses.

He told the magazine, "Well, it's not been announced because there's nothing official, so there's nothing to talk about. "I think everybody thinks it's a good idea, and everybody would like to do it.

There's no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we've been so busy on the road there hasn't really been time to go in and sit down and go, 'Okay, we're going to make a record.'" - here.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.