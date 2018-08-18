News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Megadeth frontman and cofounder Dave Mustaine is sharing the group's plans for a new album as they continue to celebrate their 35th anniversary this year.

Asked if the thrash metal veterans are currently working on new music, Mustaine tells Guitar World: "Yes, actually, we are. We have been for a few weeks now. All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralized in one place. And anybody can access anybody's stuff. And then once we're done I'll start assembling everything."

Can fans expect to see new Megadeth music in 2019? "Absolutely. For sure," adds the rocker. "A whole new record, I would say the chances are probably 95 percent. And at least one new song, I'd say it's 100 percent. No question."

The project would mark the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia", which debuted at No.3 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release while the album's title track won the band their first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Metal Performance category at the 2017 event. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.