George Strait Leads Buckeye Country Superfest Lineup

George Strait has been announced as a headline act for the Buckeye Country Superfest 2019 which will be taking place at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on June 8th of next year.

The event will also feature performances from Blake Shelton, 2018 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Chris Janson, Midland and singer/songwriter RaeLynn.

The appearance will mark Strait's only show in the state of Ohio since his Cowboy Rides Away Tour stop at Nationwide Arena in 2014 when he announced he would no longer tour and only perform select engagements in the future.





Related Stories

George Strait Named Texan of the Year

George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year

George Strait's Custom Texas Mansion Goes On Sale

George Strait Returning To Las Vegas For Superbowl Weekend

George Strait Special Message To Terminally Ill Young Fan

George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit

George Strait Named Texas' State Musician For 2017

George Strait Adds Dates To '2 Nights Of Number 1's'

15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted

More George Strait News

Share this article



