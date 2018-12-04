News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rival Sons Announce First North American Headline Tour

12-04-2018
Rival Sons

Rival Sons have announced that they will be embarking on their first full North American headline tour next spring which will feature support from The Sheepdogs.

The trek will be in support of their forthcoming album "Feral Roots", which will be hitting stores on January 25th. The tour kicks off on April 4th in Dallas.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, December 5th at 10:00 AM local time; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 7th at 10:00 AM local.

Holiday Show
12/15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Centre

Headline Tour and Festival Dates
4/4 - Dallas, TX - Trees
4/5 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
4/6 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
4/8 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
4/9 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven Stage)
4/10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
4/12 - Charleston, SC - Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds**
4/13 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds**
4/14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena**
4/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
4/18 - Boston, MA - Royale Night Club
4/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall***
4/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
4/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
4/23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
4/25 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
4/26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
4/27 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
4/29 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
4/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
5/2 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
5/3 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
5/4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre***
5/6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
5/7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
5/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
**Festival Lineup
***No Sheepdogs


