Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

12-05-2018
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has taken to social media to address his plans for next year following headlines from a UK report that suggested the singer would be heading out on the road with the E Street Band.

In a new interview with The Times, the media outlet referenced an alleged upcoming UK tour by the New Jersey rocker and his group without quoting Springsteen directly, which has prompted the singer to set the record straight.

"Just a note to quell some of the rumors over here on E Street," Springsteen writes. "While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won't be touring in 2019. Before I go back to my day job, the year will be consumed with a break after our Broadway run and various recording projects I've been working on.

"We do hope to see you soon, and until then, we have some mighty E Streeters out there regularly performing with their own projects who'd love and deserve your support. All love and Happy Holidays!" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


