Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Asking Alexandria star Danny Worsnop has released a brand new solo track called "Little Did I Know". The digital single follows the release of his previous solo song "Angels"

Worsnop had this to say about the song, "'Little Did I Know' was the song that set the tone for Shades Of Blue. It is such a fun and upbeat feeling song that under the surface is a very sad and moving story of loneliness.

"I've been waiting a long time to get this out and am very excited and proud to finally share it with you all.Jim Kaufman and I spent a lot of time figuring out how this song should feel and the direction he guided me in with this song really sculpted what the entire collection of music became.' Listen to the song here





