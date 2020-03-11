.

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'

Michael Angulia | 03-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Danny WorsnopPhoto courtesy Cosa Nostra

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a brand new solo track entitled "Happy" ahead of his live dates in the UK later this month.

He had this to say about the new song, "'Happy' is a song I wrote about my never being content or satisfied. My constant need to do more and be better. The want to be able to slow down but the awareness that I never will."

"Happy" is the follow-up to Danny's debut solo album "Shades Of Blue", which he released last year. The song is available via major streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Watch the animated lyric video for the new track below:


Related Stories


Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'

All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

More Danny Worsnop News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates- Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different- Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Dave Grohl Says New Foo Fighters Album Will Be Different

Knotfest Japan Postponed Due To Coronavirus

He Is Legend Release 'Burn All Your Rock Records' Video

All-Star Peter Green Tribute Concert Hitting Theaters

Hopesfall Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Danko Jones and The Kut To Launch A Tour Supreme

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.