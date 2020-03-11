Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'

Photo courtesy Cosa Nostra Photo courtesy Cosa Nostra

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a brand new solo track entitled "Happy" ahead of his live dates in the UK later this month.

He had this to say about the new song, "'Happy' is a song I wrote about my never being content or satisfied. My constant need to do more and be better. The want to be able to slow down but the awareness that I never will."

"Happy" is the follow-up to Danny's debut solo album "Shades Of Blue", which he released last year. The song is available via major streaming platforms and digital retailers.

Watch the animated lyric video for the new track below:





Related Stories

All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

More Danny Worsnop News



