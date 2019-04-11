|
Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video
04-11-2019
Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a humorious music video for his new track "Best Bad Habit" and announced his new solo album.
The new record will be entitled "Shades Of Blue" and it set to hit stores on May 10th. Billed as a "11 track Blues bonanza", it shows a different musical side to the hard rockin' vocalist. Watch the video here.
Worsnop will be hitting the road to support the new effort with a U.S. headline solo tour that is scheduled to begin on May 1st in Margate, FL at O'Malley's Sports Bar. See the dates below:
01 May O'Malley's Sports Bar, Margate, FL
