Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a humorious music video for his new track "Best Bad Habit" and announced his new solo album.

The new record will be entitled "Shades Of Blue" and it set to hit stores on May 10th. Billed as a "11 track Blues bonanza", it shows a different musical side to the hard rockin' vocalist. Watch the video here.

Worsnop will be hitting the road to support the new effort with a U.S. headline solo tour that is scheduled to begin on May 1st in Margate, FL at O'Malley's Sports Bar. See the dates below:

01 May O'Malley's Sports Bar, Margate, FL

02 May The Blind Tiger, Greensboro, NC

03 May The Firmament, Greenville, SC

04 May 507 LIVE, Florence, SC

05 May Amos' Southend, Charlotte, NC

07 May High Watt, Nashville, TN

08 May Canal Club, Richmond, VA

09 May Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD

10 May THE LOFT, Poughkeepsie, NY

11 May One Centre Square, Easton, PA

12 May Chameleon Club, Lancaster, PA

13 May The Pinch, Washington, DC

15 May Brauer house, Lombard, IL

16 May Diesel Concert Lounge, New Baltimore, MI

17 May Tally Ho Theater, Leesburg, VA

18 May The Empire Concert Club, Akron, OH

19 May The Nordic Brewing Co, Monticello, MN

22 May Whisky a Go Go, West Hollywood, CA

24 May Round Rock Tavern, Round Rock, TX

26 May Wildcatter Saloon, Katy, TX

27 May Tomcats West, Fort Worth, TX

28 May The Howlin' Wolf, New Orleans, LA

29 May O'Mally's Alley, Ocala, FL

30 May Crowbar, Ybor City, FL

21 Jun Growlers, Memphis, TN





