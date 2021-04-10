.

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-10-2021

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a music video for his brand new solo song called "Bad For You", which he released as a digital single.

The new track is the follow-up to his song "Love You More", which he released back in March. Danny also made a recent guest appearance with Papa Roach, joining them for a new version of their song "Broken As Me"

Worsnop said of the collaboration, "Making music with my friends is something I always love and enjoy so when Jacoby called me about doing something together I was in right away.

"The Papa Roach guys have been close friends for a long time now and I'm glad they were able to see that the only thing holding them back from stardom all these years was not having me sing on a new version of one of their songs. I think this is really going to put them on the map and from the bottom of my heart, they're welcome!" Watch his new video below:


