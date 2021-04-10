Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Shares New Song 'Bad For You'

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has released a music video for his brand new solo song called "Bad For You", which he released as a digital single.

The new track is the follow-up to his song "Love You More", which he released back in March. Danny also made a recent guest appearance with Papa Roach, joining them for a new version of their song "Broken As Me"

Worsnop said of the collaboration, "Making music with my friends is something I always love and enjoy so when Jacoby called me about doing something together I was in right away.

"The Papa Roach guys have been close friends for a long time now and I'm glad they were able to see that the only thing holding them back from stardom all these years was not having me sing on a new version of one of their songs. I think this is really going to put them on the map and from the bottom of my heart, they're welcome!" Watch his new video below:

Related Stories

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Lands Role In Music Game

Danny Worsnop Streaming New Song 'Happy'

All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases New Solo Song

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

News > Danny Worsnop



