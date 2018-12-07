KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

KISS bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons shared the sad news via social media that his mother Flora Klein has passed away at the age of 93 earlier this week.

Gene wrote, "I lost my Mother. My mentor. My moral compass. And I am heartbroken. [unhappy face emoji] My Mother, Flora Klein passed away at 93 years of age. No illness. No pain. She simply quietly, went to sleep.

"My Mother will always be in my thoughts and in my heart. Today. And Forever. And I would urge all of you, to run over, put your arms around your mother, kiss her and tell her how much you love her. Do this every day!"





