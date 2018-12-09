High On Fire Beyond Thrilled To Receive First Grammy Nomination

High On Fire have shared their appreciation after receiving their very first Grammy Nomination last week. The band received the nod in the Best Metal Performance category for the 2019 event.

"We are so honored to be appreciated by our peers," says vocalist and guitarist Matt Pike. "We love and live our art." "It doesn't matter whether we win or not," says drummer Des Kensel. "It's just an honor to be recognized for our hard work and sacrifice after devoting our whole lives to music."

Finally, bassist Jeff Matz adds, "This is pretty mind-blowing. We're beyond thrilled about the nomination. We all put a lot of sweat and sleepless nights into writing and recording this album. It's amazing that our efforts are being recognized in this way."

The 2019 Grammy Awards will be held on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center.





