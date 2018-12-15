Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Metal fans have confirmed the legendary status of Metallica's 1986 album "Master Of Puppets" after voting it the best album of the 1980s in a new online poll.

35,000 online readers of Classic Rock/Metal Hammer (aka Louder) cast their votes in the survey with the Metallica classic coming out on top, followed by Guns N' Roses' debut "Appetite For Destruction" at no. 2 and AC/DC's blockbuster "Back In Black" rounding out the top 3.

Louder's Content Director Scott Rowley had this to say, "In the 80s, a lot of mainstream metal sounded lame. It was the era of Reagan and Thatcher, AIDs and apartheid, and they were all singing about girls and worrying about their hair.

"Metallica's first three albums sounded livid in comparison - frustrated, angry and defiant - the perfect soundtrack for the times. Master Of Puppets started like the score for a spaghetti western and by the time it finished eight tracks later, the world had changed just a little."





