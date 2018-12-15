News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

12-15-2018
Metallica

Metal fans have confirmed the legendary status of Metallica's 1986 album "Master Of Puppets" after voting it the best album of the 1980s in a new online poll.

35,000 online readers of Classic Rock/Metal Hammer (aka Louder) cast their votes in the survey with the Metallica classic coming out on top, followed by Guns N' Roses' debut "Appetite For Destruction" at no. 2 and AC/DC's blockbuster "Back In Black" rounding out the top 3.

Louder's Content Director Scott Rowley had this to say, "In the 80s, a lot of mainstream metal sounded lame. It was the era of Reagan and Thatcher, AIDs and apartheid, and they were all singing about girls and worrying about their hair.

"Metallica's first three albums sounded livid in comparison - frustrated, angry and defiant - the perfect soundtrack for the times. Master Of Puppets started like the score for a spaghetti western and by the time it finished eight tracks later, the world had changed just a little."


Related Stories


Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Metallica Foundation Launches $1 Million Community College Initiative

Metallica Release Live 'Fight Fire With Fire' Video

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas, Rise Video

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

Ace Frehley Planning Summer Tour With Music Legend- Guns N' Roses End Tour With Historic Show- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record- Ozzy Osbourne- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Before The Storm

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.