KISS Farewell Tour Is Not A Gimmick Says Guitarist

KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer says that the group's upcoming End Of The Road tour is not a gimmick and unlike their earlier farewell tour, the upcoming trek really will be the band's last tour.

The original reunited lineup of the iconic band embarked on a lengthy farewell tour in 2000 and 2001 but after it concluded Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons decided to continue the group with Tommy Thayer replacing Ace Frehley and former "Revenge" era drummer Eric Singer returning to replace Peter Criss.

Now the current lineup is preparing to launch their End Of The Road tour which is billed as the band's final trek. "It is not a gimmick; it is legitimate," he told the TASSnews service in Russia. "This will be the final tour of KISS. The shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg will be the last KISS is going to play there."

He also explained why the band decided to say goodbye. "We decided that while the band is still very good and we are doing the best shows, we have been doing... in the history of the band, that we wanted to go out when we're in top form and do a final tour," the guitarist explained.

The first North American leg of the tour is set to kick off at the end of January.





