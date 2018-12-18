Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has shared a little holiday spirit with the release of an online stream of the classic song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Perry made his return to music earlier this year after a long absence and shared the song as a thank you to fans for their support of his big comeback.

He wrote, "This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I'd record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it." Check out the song here.





