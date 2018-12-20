News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video Of Rarely Performed Classic

12-20-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica delivered the rarely-performed "...And Justice For All" track, "The Shortest Straw", at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA on December 7, and the band are streaming video from one of their final live dates in 2018.

Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The veteran metal outfit released multiple 30th anniversary editions of the project last month. The remastered "...And Justice For All" is available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


