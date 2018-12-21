Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations was a top 18 story of January 2018: KISS bassist and cofounder Gene Simmons' son Nick said in a recent media encounter that he believes his father's side of the story about a recent allegation of sexual misconduct.

A "Jane Doe" lawsuit was filed against the rockstar from an anonymous woman claiming that Gene had placed his hand on her knee and allegedly groped her. Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock "I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."

TMZ ran into Simmons's son Nick and asked him about the allegations. He said, (via UCR) "We've heard someone came forward and he's told us it was a straight-up lie. He's my dad. I believe him ... No one is accusing him of not being an abrasive kind of a--hole, but I think there's a hard line to draw between being unlikeable and being an abrasive personality, and being someone who abuses people or molests people.

"I always think of this movement as sort of like a nuclear bomb... you hit the targets that need to be hit, like Weinstein, monsters - and there's collateral damage because of groupthink and mob mentality. So I think this is somebody who is taking advantage of a good thing for selfish reasons.

"He's on record for being a philanderer for sure. He was unfaithful to my mother... He's a f***g egomaniac. If anything, he's a consent addict. He wants vehement consent, that's his whole thing. He wants people to like him. He doesn't want to force the unwilling. That doesn't seem like his personality."

Nick had this to say about the anonymous accuser, "If she's telling the truth I want to hear what she has to say, and if she's lying, then I think for the good of the #MeToo movement, I think she should come forward and do the right thing."





