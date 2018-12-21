News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

12-21-2018
Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations was a top 18 story of January 2018: KISS bassist and cofounder Gene Simmons' son Nick said in a recent media encounter that he believes his father's side of the story about a recent allegation of sexual misconduct.

A "Jane Doe" lawsuit was filed against the rockstar from an anonymous woman claiming that Gene had placed his hand on her knee and allegedly groped her. Simmons told Ultimate Classic Rock "I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."

TMZ ran into Simmons's son Nick and asked him about the allegations. He said, (via UCR) "We've heard someone came forward and he's told us it was a straight-up lie. He's my dad. I believe him ... No one is accusing him of not being an abrasive kind of a--hole, but I think there's a hard line to draw between being unlikeable and being an abrasive personality, and being someone who abuses people or molests people.

"I always think of this movement as sort of like a nuclear bomb... you hit the targets that need to be hit, like Weinstein, monsters - and there's collateral damage because of groupthink and mob mentality. So I think this is somebody who is taking advantage of a good thing for selfish reasons.

"He's on record for being a philanderer for sure. He was unfaithful to my mother... He's a f***g egomaniac. If anything, he's a consent addict. He wants vehement consent, that's his whole thing. He wants people to like him. He doesn't want to force the unwilling. That doesn't seem like his personality."

Nick had this to say about the anonymous accuser, "If she's telling the truth I want to hear what she has to say, and if she's lying, then I think for the good of the #MeToo movement, I think she should come forward and do the right thing."


Related Stories


Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Gene Simmons Launches New Imprint For 27 Club Book

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour

Gene Simmons Addresses KISS Retirement Speculation

More Gene Simmons News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf 2018 In Review

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Tribute Late Former Drummer Dave Holland 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood 2018 In Review

Neil Diamond Retiring From Touring Following Diagnosis 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.