Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose was a top 18 story of February 2018: Longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed is currently promoting his new solo album "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy", and discussed his tenure in the band during a recent interview.

Reed, who joined the band in 1990 as a touring keyboardist, spoke with Guns N' Roses Central and was asked what they most rewarding thing about being in the band for the past 27 years.

He responded, "I think the most rewarding thing is, honestly, just... Axl [Rose] gave me an opportunity early on, and he didn't have to do that. And so my dedication is to him and to that band. And I'm lucky to be able to squeeze this kind of thing [solo concerts] in here and there. And that within itself is rewarding - just being able to be a part of it and perform with them and to get the recognition from the fans.

"And to be able to use it as a vehicle to have met other great musicians and done other things, like this and like Hookers & Blow and like The Dead Daisies and stuff. So it's been fantastic - it really has."





