Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy was a top 18 story of April 2018: Paul Stanley has addressed a minor controversy over comments that his KISS bandmate Gene Simmons made during his March 25th Vault event in New York City.

Simmons has been posting the events for the release of his massive "Gene Simmons - The Vault Experience: 1966-2016" box set and has been joined at previous events by current former KISS stars but Stanley has yet to attend.

Gene told fans at the New York event, "Along the way, some of our friends and family members who started the band with us came by to say hello to wonderful folks like you. Ace has been to three of the 'Vault' events - Los Angeles and a few others. Ace, by the way, is gonna be opening up for the Gene Simmons Band when we do five shows in Australia. He's gonna be using my back-up band and we're just gonna have a great time. He'll play 'Ozone' and lots of other crazy stuff. And Peter Criss came by yesterday, in case you didn't hear. Vinnie Vincent is gonna be in Nashville. Paul Stanley, I can't get him to come out yet, but we'll see. Maybe I'll get him some paint brushes.

Simmons continued, "The thing we do is tease each other. Tommy [Thayer,] and Eric [Singer] came to Los Angeles. Bruce Kulick's been out. Of course, he likes to go out anywhere."

After news of Gene's comments broke, Paul took to Twitter and assured fans "Going over my schedule to see when I can join my "Brother From Another Mother", Gene at one of his Vault events. You BET I'm going! @genesimmons"





