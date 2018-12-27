News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly was a top 18 story of April 2018: The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson revealed in a new interview that he attempted to start a new supergroup with Stone Temple Pilots' Dean and Robert DeLeo.

Robinson teamed up with the DeLeo brothers following the Crowes breakup but he says that nothing came of the collaboration. He explained to AL.com, "You know, we sat down and tried to write some songs and stuff and had a nice time, but nothing really came of it.

"I was already pretty much on my way to, I kind of wanted to get away from the riff-rock oriented, uh, scarves and necklaces and whatever rock 'n' roll - they're great at it. And they have written some great songs.

"I was like 'I don't want to scream and yell over loud guitars. I want to tell these stories and I want my singing and my poetry to have a different relevance to the music.'"


