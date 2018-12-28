News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

12-28-2018
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence was a top 18 story of May 2018: Original Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin has addressed the reason why he did not take part in the band's blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Stradlin released a statement to the Wall Street Journal where he explained, "The current GN'R tour has been a great success for the guys. My nonparticipation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process. That's life. Sometimes things don't work out."

Frontman Axl Rose had previously addressed his childhood friend not taking part in the regrouping. He said back in 2016, "I don't really know what to say about Izzy. It's like you could have a conversation and think it's one way, and the next day it's another way. And I'm not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It's just his thing is kind of his thing, whatever that is."

Stradlin reported responded in a tweet that was later deleted, "Bullsh*t. They didn't want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Grateful To Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour- Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- 'Dude That Looks Like a Lady' Revealed- more 2018 in review

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence 2018 In Review

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Explains Missing Ozzy Playing To 80,000 Fans 2018 In Review

UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance 2018 In Review

Axl Rose Misrepresented Says Guns N' Roses Star 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer 2018 In Review

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song 2018 In Review

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' 2018 In Review

Eric Clapton Plays Classic Song For First Time In 40 Years 2018 In Review

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List 2018 In Review

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.