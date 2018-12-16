News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live (Week in Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live was a top story on Wednesday: Ozzy Osbourne's original solo band (Blizzard of Ozz) drummer Lee Kerslake revealed the sad news that his cancer has spread and that his doctor has given him eight months to live.

Kerslake spoke with The Metal Voice and shared, "It's prostate cancer, but it's moved to rest of my body. I have now have bone cancer, which is a nasty one, so the doctor gave me about eight months to live. ... But I've been fighting all the way - five years ago they gave me four years to live, and so that gives you an idea."

Despite the news, he remains hopeful. He said, "I'm fighting it and there's no telling what can happen. They might have a new drug come out, and I'll experiment with it if it keeps me alive. ... All this time I have had this terminal cancer, but I have defied it because the music kept me fighting."

Kerslake and his Blizzard Of Ozz bandmate Bob Daisey had a famous legal battle with Ozzy over royalties and songwriting credits. Lee revealed that he is not harboring resentment. "It's all forgotten and forgiven. I've written to Sharon and Ozzy recently, a personal letter basically asking them to kindly send me platinum album certifications for Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, to hang on my wall before I die. It's on my bucket list.

"I hope they will come to terms with it and say yes. I went belly-up bankrupt when I lost the case to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in the courts. It costs me hundreds of thousands and I had to sell the house, and then started to get ill. ... But a platinum certification on my wall for these albums would be fantastic. ... It would say I helped create those albums." - here.

