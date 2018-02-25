News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son (Week in Review)

.
Travis Barker

Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Few people can boast the wealth of tattoos that adorn most of Travis Barker's body. With ink stenciled from the top of his head all the way down to below his waist, the Blink-182 member is as famous for his tats as he is his prowess on the drums.

Now, Barker's son Landon is eager to follow in dad's ink-stained footsteps. "My son's 14 and he asks me every day," Barker told TMZ when asked if he had an age limit on when his kids will be allowed to go under the gun.

"Yeah, but there's an obsession with kids and face tattoos now. Yeah, every rapper and you know…Lil Pump played his birthday party," Barker added when prompted about the "Gucci Gang" rapper.

"I don't know there was like this danger about it when I was a kid, like I was 15 with tattoos, but it wasn't easy to remove them. And it really said something if you were walking around with tattoos," the drummer elaborated. "It was a job stopper. For me, I did it so I never had to get a normal job, but I explain to them you have to have the same hustle I did."

"He would love face tattoos. Yeah, he would love it, but I tell him, 'Until you've walked in my shoes and you're ready to hustle like dad did, you can't get face tattoos.'" Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Travis Barker Music, DVDs, Books and more

Travis Barker T-shirts and Posters

More Travis Barker News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son

Blink-182's Travis Barker Teams With Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland

Travis Barker Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Son Landon

Blink-182's Travis Barker Focus Of Last 'Home Is Such A Lonely Place' Video

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

Travis Barker Musink Festival Details and Lineup

Tom DeLonge Offers 'Bro-Date' To Blink-182's Travis Barker

Tom DeLonge Talking To Travis Barker About Blink-182 Future

Blink-182 Discuss New Album, Barker Says Last Few CDs 'Phoned In'

Travis Barker Teases New Blink-182 Song


More Stories for Travis Barker

Travis Barker Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.