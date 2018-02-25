Blink 182 Star Says Face Tattoos Are Off Limits For Teen Son

Now, Barker's son Landon is eager to follow in dad's ink-stained footsteps. "My son's 14 and he asks me every day," Barker told TMZ when asked if he had an age limit on when his kids will be allowed to go under the gun.

"Yeah, but there's an obsession with kids and face tattoos now. Yeah, every rapper and you know…Lil Pump played his birthday party," Barker added when prompted about the "Gucci Gang" rapper.

"I don't know there was like this danger about it when I was a kid, like I was 15 with tattoos, but it wasn't easy to remove them. And it really said something if you were walking around with tattoos," the drummer elaborated. "It was a job stopper. For me, I did it so I never had to get a normal job, but I explain to them you have to have the same hustle I did."

"He would love face tattoos. Yeah, he would love it, but I tell him, 'Until you've walked in my shoes and you're ready to hustle like dad did, you can't get face tattoos.'"