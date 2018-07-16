News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Live Debut Helter Skelter Cover
07-16-2018
Marilyn Manson

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson performed the live debut of their newly-released cover of The Beatles' 1968 classic, "Helter Skelter", at the DTE Energy Music Center in Detroit, MI on July 11.

The event marked the opening night of the pair's "Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Tour", which hits stages across North America until the end of August.

"We had been talking about doing something together for these shows, that he should come onstage during my set and we'd do a song," Zombie tells Rolling Stone. "But we couldn't think of what song. After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is 'Helter Skelter'… It's so obvious that neither one of us thought of it!

"And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don't we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it? That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, 'Oh, there's the song I've already heard, and now they're doing it.'"

The 2018 trek - a follow-up to a 2012 tour by Zombie and Manson - will mix headline shows with festival appearances at Wisconsin's Rock USA event on July 13, Heavy Montreal on July 28 and Maine's Impact Music Festival on July 29. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


