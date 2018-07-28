The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video 07-28-2018

. The Vintage Caravan have released a new visualiser video for their new song "Set Your Sights". It is the opening track on the group's forthcoming album "Gateways," which is set to hit stores on August 31st. Bassist Alexander Orn had the following to say, "We're very happy to present our new single, 'Set Your Sights'. This is the opening track from the new album. We wanted to start off the record with something epic! "This song was the first one we started working on for the album, and it really set the tone for the rest of the songs. It's accompanied by a trippy new visual video by Viennese artist Max Roehrle. We're quite proud of this one and hope you like it!" Watch the video here.

Related Stories



The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video More The Vintage Caravan News Share this article



